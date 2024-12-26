INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, one team will be steaming toward a division title, while the other will be playing out a disappointing non-playoff season.

If you had only watched these NFC West rivals' first meeting in Week 2, you would be gobsmacked to find out which team is which.

The Rams (9-6) have hardly ever been blown out during coach Sean McVay's eight seasons, which include seven years of winning records and playoff contention. But that's exactly what the Cardinals (7-8) did to them in mid-September, rolling to a 41-10 victory that ranks as the second-biggest thrashing of McVay's career.

“We got our butt kicked, and it happened quick,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “It was one of those things that you don’t really want to experience, but it does happen from time to time, where before you blink, you’re almost out of it."

The Cardinals' 489-yard performance was one of the highlights of coach Jonathan Gannon's short tenure, and it has turned out to be one of McVay's most disappointing results. He had never before lost in Glendale, and his Rams had a larger margin of defeat only in the infamous 45-6 pounding delivered by Baltimore in 2019.

And this one was perhaps even more embarrassing than that loss to the Ravens, who got a virtuoso performance from Lamar Jackson during his first MVP season. The current Rams had no answers for Kyler Murray, a quarterback who has been handled capably by several Rams defenses over the years, while LA's offense did almost nothing against an Arizona defense that has turned out to be nothing special.

“It was a test of who we truly were,” Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. “You were almost shocked how bad you played, and to go out and put on that type of performance, it was embarrassing, to be honest. To see what type of guys we are, we challenged them.”

Both teams’ fortunes have shifted dramatically since that Sunday in September. The Rams have won eight of 10 since their bye week, while the Cardinals have lost four of five since their bye to fall out of the playoff race.

Injuries have played a major role, of course: The Rams are much healthier now, while the Cardinals have lost several key playmakers.

The Rams don't absolutely need to beat Arizona at SoFi Stadium to win the NFC West, but they're obviously eager to maintain their momentum heading to the season finale against Seattle (8-7).

Meanwhile, Murray and the frustrated Cardinals say they don't care about being spoilers in the rematch of their big victory.

“Going into Week 2, we didn’t think that they were a bad team or anything like that,” Murray said. “I don’t think the mindset changes. Obviously, I think they’re playing better football, but no, I wouldn’t say that our mindset looking at them Week 2 versus now is any different. We still respect them.”

The final stretch

The Cardinals were eliminated from the postseason race after last week’s loss at Carolina, and they've been beaten up over the past two weeks. Starting offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams were put on injured reserve this week, and key contributors such as running back James Conner and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. have been limited during practice.

Gannon says Conner and Wilson both want to play, and there is still motivation to finish strong.

“Are we doing things the right way?” Gannon asked. “Are we disciplined enough to stick to our process and make sure that it’s good to maximize the opportunity to go out there to compete and win a game?”

Guarding Marvin

Cards receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first two NFL touchdown passes against the Rams, who were without top cornerback Darious Williams due to injury and hadn't yet activated Ahkello Witherspoon, who has since seized the other starting job. Harrison's 130-yard performance against LA remains the most productive day of the No. 4 overall pick's up-and-down rookie season.

“We have to get better," Murray said of his connection with Harrison. “It’s not where he wants it to be, it’s not where I want it to be. It’s not where this team needs it to be. I haven’t lost any confidence.”

McBride punches for 100

Arizona's Trey McBride has become a star tight end with 958 yards on 92 catches — already a franchise record for a tight end, surpassing McBride's 81 last season. He had a quiet game last week against the Panthers, catching just three passes for 20 yards.

Rams safety Quentin Lake is likely to match up frequently against McBride in the slot.

Said Murray: “He’s got all the intangibles, all the traits, the athletic ability, loves the game, plays hard as hell. There’s nothing that he doesn’t or can’t do. He’s a mismatch.”

Puka power

Puka Nacua didn’t play in Arizona after getting hurt in Week 1, but the star wideout is decidedly back. He has at least 97 yards receiving in five of his last seven games, scoring four touchdowns and closing in on another 1,000-yard season despite missing five games. Nacua is a formidable challenge for shutdown cornerback Starling Thomas.

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed.

