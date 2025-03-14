It doesn't appear that Cooper Kupp has any shortage of suitors as he nears a new contract.

The All-Pro wide receiver was released earlier this week by the Los Angeles Rams after eight seasons.

Word emerged early on Friday morning from ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Dallas Cowboys were making a strong push for the 31-year-old.

Later in the day, The Athletic's Michael Silver noted that the New Orleans Saints were also making a play for his services.

Josina Anderson reports that the Seattle Seahawks are hoping to use Kupp's local ties to bring him aboard with the Eastern Washington product a native of Yakima, WA, just over two hours outside of Seattle. With the departures of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks are keen to add to their receiving corps.

Anderson adds that the New England Patriots could still be in the picture, albeit for a lower price than what some other teams might be willing to pay.

Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams in 2024, hauling in 710 yards on 67 receptions and six touchdowns. Injuries have taken their toll on Kupp with the receiver missing 18 games over the past three seasons.

In 2021, Kupp had a season for the ages, claiming a receiving triple crown. He led the league in receptions with 145, receiving yards with 1,947 and receiving TDs with 16.

For his career, Kupp has 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 TDs.

The 69th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Kupp was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning squad. He was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player for completing eight catches for 92 yards and a pair of TDs in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.