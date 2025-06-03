Sydney Brown was the first choice to line up at safety alongside Reed Blankenship in 7-on-7s in Philadelphia Eagles' training camp on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Brown, a native of London, Ont., was drafted in the third round (66th overall) of the NFL Draft by the Eagles in 2023.

The 25-year-old defensive back has played in 25 games (six starts) over his first two seasons, and four additional games in the playoffs last year - including the Super Bowl.

Brown was the primary backup to C.J. Gardner-Johnson at strong safety a year ago.

Gardner-Johnson signed with the Houston Texans over the offseason and, per reports, Brown is lining up to take over that spot in the secondary.

Sydney and his twin brother Chase Brown were both selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and made history last year as the second pair of Canadian brothers ever to face one another in the NFL.

The Brown brothers are two of 24 Canadian players in the NFL this season. Other prominent names include quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who was only the fourth Canadian QB ever selected in the NFL Draft when he was taken in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers in April, as well as running back Chuba Hubbard, who ran for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Carolina Panthers last season.