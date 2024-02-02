Ryan Jensen is hanging up his cleats.

The Pro Bowl centre announced his retirement on Friday after nine NFL seasons.

Buccaneers’ Pro-Bowl center and former Super Bowl champion center Ryan Jensen announced on social media that he is retiring from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/9ev2E5ithX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2024

Jensen, 32, did not play in 2023.

"With any chapter in the book of life, there is always an ending," Jensen wrote. "The NFL chapter of my life is coming to a close. As this chapter closes and I reflect on every aspect of my career, it makes me proud. In the hard times and good, there is always something special to learn. Retiring from the game you have loved from a very young age is always hard. I am excited for this next chapter and the new opportunities and challenges it will bring."

A native of Rangely, CO, Jensen was originally taken in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Colorado State-Pueblo by the Baltimore Ravens.

After four seasons in Baltimore, Jensen signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he won Super Bowl LIV and was named to a Pro Bowl in 2021.

Over his nine seasons, Jensen appeared in 100 NFL games.