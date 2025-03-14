Sterling Shepard is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

General manager Jason Licht announced the re-signing of the veteran wide receiver on Friday,

Shepard appeared in 14 games for the team in 2024. He caught 32 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown.

A native of Oklahoma City, Shepard was the 40th overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma by the New York Giants with whom he spent the first eight seasons of his career.

In a total of 104 games over nine seasons, Shepard has 404 receptions for 4,429 yards and 24 TDs.