NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans got his 11th straight 1,000-yard season — and now he's a Pro Bowler for the sixth time.

Evans was named to the Pro Bowl Games on Monday as a replacement player after spots were vacated by this year's Super Bowl participants — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs — and because of injuries.

With his sixth selection, Evans ties former Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott for the most in franchise history. He missed three full games and much of a fourth because of a hamstring injury but finished with 1,004 receiving yards thanks to a 9-yard catch late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's season finale.

Also Monday, Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson was named to his first Pro Bowl. He takes the place of Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers was added, becoming the team’s first rookie to make the Pro Bowl since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.

New Orleans center Erik McCoy replaces Philadelphia’s Cam Jurgens and Seattle defensive end Leonard Williams will fill in for Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter. It will be the second trip for each player.

Minnesota offensive tackle Brian O’Neill also made his second Pro Bowl, replacing Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson.

Carolina guard Robert Hunt replaces Philadelphia's Landon Dickerson and Detroit offensive tackle Taylor Deckers replaces injured Lions teammate Penei Sewell.

In the AFC, Miami tight end Jonnu Smith replaces Kansas City's Travis Kelce. Cleveland offensive guard Joel Bitonio will make his seventh straight appearance when he replaces Kansas City's Joe Thuney. New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will make his third straight appearance, filling in for Kansas City's Chris Jones.

The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando and include skills competitions and a flag football game.

