JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have options at running back.

Second-year pro Tank Bigsby has been more explosive than starter Travis Etienne the last two weeks, leaving coach Doug Pederson and his staff to at least consider adjusting their workloads before the Jaguars (1-4) travel to London for consecutive games against Chicago and New England.

“Travis is our guy. Tank had a good game. That’s just the way games go,” Pederson insisted.

It’s starting to look like a trend, though.

A third-round draft pick from Auburn in 2023, Bigsby ran 13 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-34 victory against Indianapolis on Sunday. His 65-yard scoring run with five minutes remaining was a key play, and his 28-yard reception in the second quarter set up a field goal.

He also carried seven times for 90 yards the previous week at Houston, including a 58-yard scamper.

“I feel like I’m playing with a lot of confidence, and it starts with my faith, my ability and work ethic,” Bigsby said. “I have a lot of faith and a lot of confidence.”

Coaches lost confidence in Bigsby last season after the rookie fumbled twice in his first 24 touches and tipped a pass that resulted in an interception in the season opener. He used it as motivation to improve, and it became clear in training camp that he would be a factor in 2024.

But no one expected this.

Bigsby is averaging an NFL-leading 8.0 yards a carry, nearly doubling Etienne’s rushing output. Bigsby has 273 yards on 34 carries; Etienne has 231 yards on 53 attempts. Etienne is a more sure-handed receiver, but the 215-pound Bigsby seems better suited for short-yardage, goal-line and between-the-tackles work.

And maybe a starting role.

“There’s always more out there as a player,” Bigsby said. “Looking forward to London and seeing how everything goes.”

What’s working

Thanks partially to Bigsby, the Jaguars have their ground game running at its best in years. Jacksonville ranks second in the league in yards per attempt at 5.68.

The Jags have topped 125 yards rushing four times in five games this season and had at least one 20-plus-yard run every week.

What needs help

The Jags have gone from winless to defenseless. They allowed a season-high 447 yards to the Colts, who played without quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor and center Ryan Kelly.

Joe Flacco, 39, torched Jacksonville’s secondary for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars played without cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) and linebacker Foye Oluokun (foot). Campbell could return next week against the Patriots, but it’s unclear how much that would help a unit that ranks 31st in the league in total defense and last in passing yards allowed.

Stock up

Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, had a career-high three sacks against Indy. He had a strip-sack that set up a field goal just before halftime and a sack on the final play that ended any chance of a comeback. The former Georgia standout has 10 sacks in his last nine games, trailing only Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson (11 1/2) over that span.

Stock down

Safeties Antonio Johnson and Andre Cisco looked a step slow against the Colts. They combined for 18 tackles but defended just one pass. The Jaguars probably would have benched one of them by now, but backup Andrew Wingard (knee) remains on injured reserve. Fellow veteran Tashaun Gipson is another option once he returns from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

Injuries

TE Evan Engram (hamstring) is expected to return after missing four games. Engram strained a hamstring during pregame warmups in Week 2 and has been cautiously working his way back since.

Key number

1 – Number of games the Jaguars have won the week before playing in London. Jacksonville had been 0-10 before making its annual overseas trip, a possible indication of how players with families can get caught looking ahead.

Next steps

The Jaguars will try to win consecutive games for the first time last November when they face the Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

___

