Canadian pivot Taylor Elgersma continued to make his case to be the Green Bay Packers' third-string quarterback to begin the regular season after a solid performance in Saturday's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 23-year-old completed six of his eight pass attempts for a total of 33 yards, highlighted by his first touchdown completion.

In the second quarter, Elgersma made a short three-yard toss to rookie wide receiver Will Sheppard for the score, giving the Packers a 17-0 lead.

The Packers would go on to beat the Seahawks 20-7.

Sean Clifford, who is competing with Elgersma for the third QB spot in Green Bay behind Jordan Love and Malik Willis, completed six of his nine pass attempts for 19 yards during Saturday's game.

For the entire preseason, Elgersma went 16-23 for 166 yards and one touchdown while Clifford went 9-17 for 44 yards and no touchdowns.

Elgersma, who signed with the Packers in May, won this year's Hec Crighton Trophy as the top football player in U Sports as he helped the Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks advance to the Vanier Cup before they fell to Laval.

He posted 4,252 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 13 games this past season. He also added seven rushing touchdowns.

The London, Ont., native was the first quarterback from a Canadian university to participate in the NCAA’s Senior Bowl. He completed four of his seven pass attempts for a total of 57 yards in the annual All-Star game featuring draft-eligible players for the NFL.

Elgersma was not selected in the NFL Draft this spring. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Elgersma 18th overall in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft.