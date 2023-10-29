NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder for the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after the starting quarterback was evaluated for a concussion.

Ridder was sacked five times in the first half, including twice by Titans two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons who stripped him of the ball once to set up a touchdown. Ridder was 8 of 12 for 72 yards passing as Atlanta trailed 14-3 at halftime.

Heinicke was 1 of 2 for 7 yards on his opening drive and helped set up a 49-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo to pull Atlanta within 14-6. Heinicke stayed in the game for the Falcons' second drive of the third quarter even after Ridder had been announced as having been cleared.

Ridder watched from the sideline wearing a ballcap.

