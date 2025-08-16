PITTSBURGH (AP) — Newly signed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 in a preseason game on Saturday night.

Chase McLaughlin hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired to win it for the Buccaneers (2-0). Tampa Bay linebacker Antonio Grier's 36-yard interception return set up the kick.

Bridgewater, who joined the Buccaneers last week after being suspended from his high school coaching job in Miami for self-reporting that he provided financial benefits to his players, was sharp in his three series of work.

The 10-year veteran completed 6 of 11 passes for 85 yards and two scores. He found running back Bucky Irving for a 15-yard touchdown and later delivered a pretty 5-yard lob to the back corner of the end zone that rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka pulled in with a sliding grab from his knees.

Mason Rudolph, making his second straight preseason start while Aaron Rodgers watched from the sideline, threw a 2-yard score to Brandon Johnson but also threw a pick that set up Tampa Bay's first score.

Many of the bold-faced names for both sides were given the night off. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David didn't suit up for Tampa Bay.

The Steelers (1-1) sat almost all of their high-profile veterans, from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt to offseason acquisitions DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey.

That group got their work in during a spirited joint practice at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday.

Two days later, the spotlight was on younger players who will have an opportunity to make an impact on two veteran clubs that have been postseason regulars.

Egbuka, the 19th overall pick in the draft, continued an impressive camp by slipping past Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols, then putting his left knee down just before sliding out of bounds for a score.

Pittsburgh first-round pick Derrick Harmon earned his first sack of the preseason by swallowing up Kyle Trask for an 11-yard loss. Running back Kaleb Johnson, a third-round selection, took a significant step forward, rushing for 50 yards on 11 carries and showing flashes of the cutback ability that made him a star at Iowa.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson, who missed all of his rookie season last year because of an injury, caught two passes for 72 yards. He beat two Tampa Bay defenders before hauling in a 42-yard rainbow from Rudolph. Wilson later put together a 30-yard catch-and-run on a night when teammate Calvin Austin III — who is in a competition with Wilson to be the No. 2 receiver opposite Metcalf — sat out with a minor injury.

Injuries

Buccaneers: WR Jalen McMillan left in the first quarter with a back injury and was being evaluated for a concussion after landing on his head after being undercut by Steelers defensive back Daryl Porter. ... Backup safety Christian Izien injured his oblique.

Steelers: LB Nick Herbig, who has become a valuable member of Pittsburgh's pass rush, left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. Long snapper Christian Kuntz left with a chest injury.

Up next

Buccaneers: host Buffalo next Saturday in the preseason finale for both teams.

Steelers: wraps up the preseason with a trip to Carolina on Thursday.

