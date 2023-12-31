HOUSTON (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Sunday's game with a foot injury in the second quarter against the Houston Texans and will not return.

Levis was injured on a strip-sack by Jerry Hughes early in the second quarter. Sheldon Rankins scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown to make it 17-0.

Levis got on a cart and was taken to the locker room and Ryan Tannehill took over.

The rookie returned this week after sitting out last week with the sprained left ankle he aggravated on the seventh and final sack in the OT loss to Houston two weeks ago.

