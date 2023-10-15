Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an apparent leg injury and was carted off in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in London on Sunday.

The Titans pivot appeared to sustain the injury in the third quarter after being rolled up on by a Ravens defender. Second-year quarterback Malik Willis came on to replace Tannehill in the fourth and was unable to lead them back as the Ravens took Sunday's game 24-16.

Tannehill was struggling prior to the injury, going 8-of-16 for 76 yards and one interception as the Titans trailed Baltimore 21-13 at the time of his departure.

The 35-year-old has thrown for 1,052 yards and two touchdowns compared to five interceptions in five games coming into Sunday's matchup.

This is his fifth season in Tennessee after spending six years in Miami with the Dolphins.