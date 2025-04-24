The Tennessee Titans have their new man under centre.

With the first overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, the team selected quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami.

The pick marked the third straight draft where a pivot was taken first, the 20th time in the last 30 drafts and the 40th time overall. Ward is the third Miami player to be taken first over following defensive tackle Russell Maryland in 1991by the Dallas Cowboys and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Vinny Testaverde by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987.

A 22-year-old native of West Columbia, TX, Ward’s 2024 season was his first with the Hurricanes. He began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word before transferring to Washington State for his sophomore and junior seasons.

In 13 games last season, Ward threw for 4,313 yards on 305-for-454 passing with a Division I-high 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Ward led the nation in a number of quarterbacking categories including yards gained per pass attempt (9.5), adjusted yards gained per pass attempt (10.4), yards gained per pass completion (14.1) and passing efficiency rating (172.2).

A consensus All-American, Ward’s strong season was also recognized through winning quarterback honours the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award, as well as being named the ACC Player of the Year.

Ward joins a quarterback room in Nashville that already includes Will Levis, who started 12 games last season, and free-agent additions Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

In 2024 with Levis and Mason Rudolph, who since departed to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, as starters, the Titans were 25th in the NFL in passing yards (3,621), second in interceptions (21), 29th in passing efficiency rating (80.7) and sixth in sacks (52).