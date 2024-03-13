Calvin Ridley is staying in the AFC South, but not with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 29-year-old wide receiver is signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The deal comes with $50 million in guarantees.

Ridley spent last season with the Jags after four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The Alabama product did not play in 2022, suspended for a full season for gambling on football.

In 17 games last season, Ridley hauled in 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the Fort Lauderdale, FL native's second season with 1,000-plus yards receiving.

For his career, Ridley has made 324 receptions for 4,358 yards and 36 TDs.