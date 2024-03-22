SCOREBOARD

Report: Titans to acquire CB Sneed from Chiefs

L'Jarius Sneed L'Jarius Sneed - The Canadian Press
The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a deal to send franchise cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Chiefs are expected to receive a 2025 third-round pick as well as a 2024 seventh-round pick flip while Sneed will sign a new contract. The deal is pending a physical for Sneed.

Sneed, 27, recorded 60 solo tackles in 2023. 

A fourth-round pick (138th overall) by Kansas City in 2020, Sneed helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2022 and 2023. 