Chiefs are expected to receive a 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop, while Snead will sign a new contract. Trade is pending physical for Sneed. pic.twitter.com/GWjyKAgxZq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024

The Chiefs are expected to receive a 2025 third-round pick as well as a 2024 seventh-round pick flip while Sneed will sign a new contract. The deal is pending a physical for Sneed.

Sneed, 27, recorded 60 solo tackles in 2023.

A fourth-round pick (138th overall) by Kansas City in 2020, Sneed helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2022 and 2023.