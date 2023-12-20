Three full days of NFL action await this weekend on TSN, TSN+

Coverage of the 2023 NFL season continues on TSN and TSN+, with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams kicking off the week, NFL RedZone headlining on Sunday, and a Christmas Day tripleheader on Monday.

Week 16 kicks off Thursday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Rams host Saints on Thursday Night Football

The NFL's Week 16 begins with a matchup between two teams vying for a postseason spot in the NFC.

The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) are coming off of a 28-20 victory against the Washington Commanders last week, led by Kyren Williams, who rushed for 152 yards on the ground and a score.

The New Orleans Saints (7-7) took down the New York Giants last time out, with Derek Carr throwing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Star wide receiver Chris Olave missed the game with an ankle injury but looks to make his return for this important matchup between two teams on the bubble of the NFC playoff picture.

Watch the Rams take on the Saints LIVE on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Thursday night, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Saturday doubleheader

TSN’s NFL coverage continues Saturday with two games on the schedule.

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) are coming off of their biggest win of the season in Week 15 and look to carry that momentum on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) in a crucial AFC North matchup between two potential playoff teams.

Watch the Steelers host the Bengals LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The action on Saturday is headlined by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills (8-6) are coming off a blowout victory against the Dallas Cowboys, in which RB James Cook racked up 221 total yards and two touchdowns.

The Chargers (5-9) fired Brandon Staley after being embarrassed on Thursday Night Football last week and look to start interim head coach’s Giff Smith tenure with a win.

Watch the Bills face the Chargers LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Saturday night, with coverage starting at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT.

NFL Sunday action headlined by RedZone on TSN+

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league Sunday with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Watch seven hours of commercial-free football with NFL RedZone TSN+.

TSN and TSN+ also have you covered with two games during the 1pm ET / 10am PT window.

The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) are firmly in the hunt as the NFC playoff picture but need a win in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans (5-9) to help their chances of securing one of the four remaining seeds. After activating Geno Smith prior to kick-off last week, the Seahawks gave Drew Lock the start, who delivered a late fourth-quarter scoring drive en route to the win.

The Titans’ playoff chances ended last week with a loss against the C.J. Stroud-less Houston Texans but look to continue the development of QB Will Levis through the last stretch of the season.

Watch the Seahawks visit the Titans LIVE on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) continue their late-season push for the AFC South title as they face the Atlanta Falcons (6-8). QB Gardner Minshew threw for three touchdowns in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and star RB Jonathan Taylor will be pushing to make his return from a three-week absence after undergoing thumb surgery.

The Falcons look to rebound quickly after losing to the lowly Carolina Panthers last time out. QB Desmond Ridder was only able to throw for 152 yards last week, and has been benched for this Sunday's game. QB Taylor Heinicke will look to right the ship and keep the Falcons’ playoff hopes alive vs. Indianapolis.

Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the Colts vs. the Falcons LIVE.

The afternoon slate begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7). The Jaguars placed QB Trevor Lawrence in concussion protocol after losing in Week 15, making his status uncertain in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The Buccaneers look to make it four victories in a row as their race for the NFC South title continues.

QB Baker Mayfield is coming off of throwing four touchdowns and a season-high 381 passing yards in the Week 15 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Watch the Buccaneers visit the Jaguars LIVE on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT.

Sunday Night Football features a matchup between the New England Patriots (3-11) and the Denver Broncos (7-7) at Empower Field at Mile High.

While the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month, they still get the chance to play spoiler to the Broncos in their push for a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, the Broncos look to get things back on track after getting blown out by the Detroit Lions last week.

QB Russell Wilson has had a resurgent season after struggling mightily last year, with the 12-year vet recording 27 total touchdowns through 14 games played.

Watch the Broncos host the Patriots LIVE across TSN’s network starting at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.

Monday tripleheader

TSN’s Week 16 coverage concludes with a Christmas Day tripleheader.

TSN’s coverage starts off with the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) looking to clinch their seventh straight AFC West title as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8).

The Chiefs snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a win over the New England Patriots, with QB Patrick Mahomes throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns.

QB Aidan O’Connell will look to keep the Raiders offence rolling against a stingy Chiefs defence after a historic 63-21 win last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watch the Chiefs vs. the Raiders LIVE on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The action continues with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) hosting the New York Giants (5-9) in a rematch of 2022’s Divisional Round matchup.

After a red-hot start for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, things have slowed down following three straight losses.

They were blown out in back-to-back losses, prompting a change in defensive play-callers before dropping a Monday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants were on a three-game win streak with QB Tommy DeVito before a 24-6 loss to New Orleans in Week 15. A loss against the Eagles would all but end their diminishing playoff hopes.

Watch the Eagles face the Giants LIVE on TSN1, TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

TSN’s Week 16 coverage concludes with a heavyweight matchup with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of the AFC and NFC’s top seeds.

The Ravens have rattled off four wins in a row with QB Lamar Jackson thriving in the team’s new offence. The 2019 MVP has thrown for 3105 yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding 751 yards on the ground and five rushing scores.

Baltimore will be without RB Keaton Mitchell after the exciting rookie suffered a season-ending ACL injury in their Week 15 win over the Jaguars.

The 49ers are on a winning streak of their own, earning victories in each of the team’s last six games.

QB Brock Purdy ranks first in the league with 29 passing touchdowns, and second with 3795 passing yards.

RB Christian McCaffrey has run away with the lead in rushing yards (1,292) and is tied for most touchdowns scored (20) with Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert.

Watch the 49ers take on the Ravens LIVE on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT.