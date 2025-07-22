The Honey Badger is hanging up his cleats.

Three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement on Tuesday at the age of 33. Mathieu spent the last three seasons with his hometown New Orleans Saints.

"Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever," Mathieu posted on Instagram. "But more than anything, it gave me a community. To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined. I hope I made you proud out there."

A standout at LSU where he won the Chuck Bednarik Award as college football's top defensive player and finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2011, Mathieu was originally taken with the 69th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals with whom he would spend the first five seasons of his career.

After playing in 2018 for the Houston Texans, Mathieu would join the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 for a three-season stint and would win Super Bowl LIV with the team in 2020.

Mathieu then signed with the Saints in 2022.

In 180 career games across 12 seasons, Mathieu recorded 838 tackles, 36 interceptions (with four pick-sixes) and 11.0 sacks.

Mathieu was a first-team All-Pro in 2015, 2019 and 2020 and was named to Pro Bowls in 2015, 2020 and 2021.