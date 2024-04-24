Could Trey Hendrickson's time with the Cincinnati Bengals be at its end?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 29-year-old defensive end has requested a trade.

Schefter notes that Hendrickson is looking for long-term security and the team has been unwilling to offer what the three-time Pro Bowler is seeking.

A native of Orlando, Hendrickson has two years remaining on his current deal and is set to earn $15 million in 2024.

Originally taken with a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic, Hendrickson spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints before signing with the Bengals ahead of the 2021 season.

In 17 games last season, Hendrickson recorded 43 tackles and 17.5 sacks.

For his seven-year career, Hendrickson has recorded 174 tackles, 12 forced fumbles and 59.5 sacks in 93 games.