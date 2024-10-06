Thunderstorm delays start of Sunday night showdown between Cowboys, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. EDT.

The original scheduled start time of 8:20 p.m. was delayed when a line of thunderstorms made their way through downtown Pittsburgh at around 8 p.m.

The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.

With plenty of lightning around Acrisure Stadium, fans retreated to the concourse during the hour-long downpour.

