INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a right shoulder injury.

He was replaced by backup Tim Boyle in the third quarter.

Huntley was injured when he was hit by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II while under heavy pressure on a third down throwaway midway through the third quarter.

Huntley was taken to the locker room for additional tests. He was 7 of 13 with 87 yards and one touchdown while running five times for 20 yards.

The Dolphins starter, Tua Tagovailoa, has been on injured reserve since suffering a concussion in Week 2. He’s eligible to be activated Monday.

