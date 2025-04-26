Elic Ayomanor is a Tennessee Titan.

Tennessee selected the Stanford Cardinal receiver with the 34th pick of the fourth round, No. 136 overall, in the NFL draft Saturday.

Ayomanor was the first Canadian taken in this year's draft, extending the streak of at least one Canuck having been selected since 2011.

A record five Canadians were taken in the '24 draft.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, of Oakville, Ont., was also expected to hear his name called Saturday.

If Rourke is drafted, he'd become the first Canadian quarterback selected since 2001 when Jesse Palmer was taken in the fourth round by the New York Giants.

Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma, the '24 Hec Crighton Trophy winner, was projected as either a late-round pick or priority free agent.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound Ayomanor, of Medicine Hat, Alta., had 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns last season as a redshirt sophomore at Stanford before declaring for the draft.

Ayomanor registered 62 catches in 2023 for 1,013 yards and six TDs to earn the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian playing American college football.

Ayomanor and Rourke were both invited to the '25 NFL combine but only Ayomanor worked out as Rourke didn't participate in on-field activities due to off-season knee surgery.

But Rourke did attend and made himself available for team interviews.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.