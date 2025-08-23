Titans sitting atop waiver wire ready to pounce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have churned through players while working to improve a team that went 3-14 in 2024.

With the NFL's deadline for final roster cuts coming up on Tuesday afternoon, the Titans hold the No. 1 spot on the waiver wire. They are ready to add anyone who can help this season.

“You get your first crack at anybody you think upgrades your roster," coach Brian Callahan said Saturday of the Titans holding the top spot once players are released.

Callahan said he knows first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi and his staff have been studying every player and watching every game of the other 31 NFL teams. Callahan said they have a good feel for who might be available.

“You never know what potentially is going to shake free or not shake free, and so you do due diligence and you’re ready for it when it comes," Callahan said. “There’s going to be opportunities to claim some players I think that’ll help us.”

The Titans' goal is finding the best 53-man roster for the season opener Sept. 7 at Denver. They hold the top spot on waiver claims after using the No. 1 selection in the NFL draft on quarterback Cam Ward, who is among 52 new players added by the franchise through Aug. 18.

Three of those came off waiver claims, a number that could double or triple by Wednesday.

That's why Callahan is using this upcoming week as an extension of training camp after the Titans wrapped up the preseason with a 23-13 win over Minnesota with the Vikings resting 39 players.

“You walk out there for the first time on Tuesday and after the cut process, and all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Where’d everybody go?'" Callahan said. “Your practice squad’s not there yet. It’s only the 53 guys, it just looks very different.”

The Titans likely will be scanning the waiver wire for depth at edge rusher, cornerback and inside linebacker. Callahan said a pair of second-year linebackers, Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr., both have made plays while competing to start inside next to veteran Cody Barton.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed just returned from the physically unable to perform list and is working his way into shape. The two-time Super Bowl champ said Wednesday he's confident he'll be ready for the opener. But Jarvis Brownlee Jr., going into his second season, is the other starter along with Roger McCreary.

Ward will be the player most watched this season. The Titans limited the rookie's scrambling while going 2-1 in the preseason, and they know the quarterback faced very basic defenses. That's why Tennessee showed him a variety of defensive schemes during training camp.

The rookie sounds ready and eager for the regular season and sees his leadership giving his teammates confidence the Titans can win every game.

“That’s just how I think as a quarterback,” Ward said. “I think every time I step on the field, I can be a difference-maker.”

Denver will be an early test for the rookie quarterback. But Callahan said he thinks Ward is up to the task while knowing he will keep learning throughout the season.

“There’s no ability to make any prediction of what that’s going to look like," Callahan said. "Very pleased with where we're at and what we've done.”

