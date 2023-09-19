It does not appear that Tom Brady will be among the options for the New York Jets at quarterback to replace the injured Aaron Rodgers.

The retired seven-time Super Bowl winner quickly dismissed the idea on the latest edition of Let's Go, the weekly podcast he hosts alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

When Gray broached the topic at the start of the latest episode, Brady immediately shot him down.

"No, no, no - next question," the 46-year-old Brady said, talking over Gray. "You already know. I love being with you guys on Mondays and I love what we got goin'."

Brady wrapped up arguably the greatest quarterbacking career in NFL history after the 2022 season, his 23rd in the NFL. He had initially announced his retirement after the 2021 season, but walked it back only weeks later to play a third season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following two decades with the New England Patriots.

Brady appeared in 335 NFL contests and was a 15-time Pro Bowler and five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

The Jets are looking for reinforcements at pivot after Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first game with the team during their 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

Zach Wilson, the second overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, finished the Week 1 game in Rodgers' stead and started in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, throwing three interceptions.

The Jets are next in action on Sunday with a visit to the Pats.