The Toronto Argonauts added safety Shilo Sanders to the their negotiation list on Monday, one day after he was waived by the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanders made headlines earlier in the weekend when he was ejected from Tampa Bay's final preseason game for throwing a punch.

Sanders, whose father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and brother is Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, went in the NFL undrafted earlier this year.

The 25-year-old played under his father at the University of Colorado, finishing last season with 67 total tackles and recovered two fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown at Texas Tech.