Trade partners meet in Thursday night showdown to open NFL Week 10 action on TSN, TSN+

Coverage of the 2023 NFL season continues on TSN and TSN+, highlighted by the first meeting between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers since completing a historic trade in the offseason, on Thursday Night Football.

The future of the Bears and Panthers franchises was significantly altered on March 10, as the Panthers acquired the first overall pick in the draft, while the Bears received star wide receiver DJ Moore and a boatload of draft choices.

Chicago (2-7) enters the game at the bottom of the NFC North standings, but may be revitalized with the return of Justin Fields at quarterback. He has been recovering from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, and returned to practice a week ago.

Carolina (1-7) is still finding their footing after selecting QB Bryce Young with the first overall pick acquired from the Bears. The Bears are coming off a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, while the Panthers lost their last contest against the Indianapolis Colts, 27-13.

Sunday kicks off early with final overseas showdown

The New England Patriots (2-7) fly over to Frankfurt, Germany to play the Colts (4-5) in the final overseas matchup of the season.

New England fell to the Washington Commanders 20-17 on Sunday, their second consecutive loss. The Colts topped the Panthers in Week 9.

The Patriots have played three regular-season games outside of the United States - all victories - against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007, the St. Louis Rams in 2012 (both in London, England) and the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City in 2017. They look to make it a perfect four-for-four against Gardner Minshew and the Colts.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) in a meeting of two teams fresh off a bye week in Week 9. The 49ers are expected to have dynamic WR Deebo Samuel back in the lineup, and not a moment too soon - the team has faltered with three straight losses without Samuel on the field.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, lead the AFC South division by a full time games on the back of five straight wins. Trevor Lawrence has commandeered the team to the highest active winning streak in the NFL.

Over on TSN+, rookie QB CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans (4-4), who won a thriller over the Buccaneers in Week 9, take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3), who have won four straight.

The afternoon slate features a clash between high-flying offences, as the Detroit Lions (6-2) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4). Detroit enters fresh off a bye week, but they manhandled the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time in Week 8. Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs amassed 189 yards from scrimmage in a major breakout performance.

On the other hand, the Chargers enter fresh off a strange 27-6 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night. The Chargers used three turnovers, a punt return touchdown and eight sacks to throttle the Jets while covering their own offensive woes: their 191 yards of offence were their fewest in a game all year, exactly 150 below their season average of 341 per game.

Sunday Night Football pits the Jets (4-4) against the Raiders (4-5).

Las Vegas won their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce on Sunday, 30-6 over the hapless New York Giants. The Jets offence struggled to produce against the Chargers on Monday night in Week 9.

Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football features the Buffalo Bills (5-4) in prime time for the second straight week, after they lost 24-18 to the Bengals on Sunday night in Week 9.

Their opponent is Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (3-5), who won two straight heading into their bye week in Week 9. They upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9 in Week 8.

Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level for the Bills, as he's ranked fourth in passing yards this season (2,423) and second in passing touchdowns with 18.

