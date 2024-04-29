Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension to make him the NFL's highest paid tight end, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the deal will add two years and $34.25 million to the two years remaining on Kelce's current deal, keeping him Kansas City through the 2027 season.

The 34-year-old made the Pro Bowl for the ninth consecutive year in 2023 as the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in the past five years.

In 15 games last season, Kelce caught 93 passes last season for 984 yards and five touchdowns as he battle through various injuries. It was the first time since 2015 that he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards. The four-time All=Pro came alive during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run, catching 32 passes in four games, totalling 355 yards and three touchdowns. Kelce hauled in nine passes for 93 yards in the team's 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Over his 11-year career, the Westlake, Ohio native has caught 907 passes for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns. He is fourth all time in receiving yards and fifth in touchdowns amongst tight ends.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes chimed in on social media, posting "I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!" on X.

Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension with Kansas City in 2020.

More to come.