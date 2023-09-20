It appears pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce are officially dating.

Kelce's brother Jason, who is a centre for the Philadelphia Eagles, seemed to confirm the rumours while appearing on the WIP Morning Show on 94 WIP Sports Radio.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," said Jason on Wednesday morning. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great, and I think it's all 100 per cent true."

Jason Kelce confirms Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating 👀 pic.twitter.com/SvNjXJ9cuL — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 20, 2023

Kelce attended one of Swift's concerts at Arrowhead Stadium in July during her Eras Tour and attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Despite failing to meet Swift at the time, it would appear he made an impression with the pair rumoured to be dating for weeks.

Swift, 33, is arguably the biggest name in music and is one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. Swift has won numerous awards in her career, highlighted by 12 Grammys.

Kelce, 33, has been with the Chiefs since 2013 and has become of the NFL's best tight ends in history, winning two Super Bowls and being named to eight Pro Bowls.