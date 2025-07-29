Trey Lance will be under centre to start the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday for the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Tuesday.

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions in Canton, OH to kick off the NFL's preseason.

Chargers starting Justin Herbert will not dress with undrafted rookie DJ Uiagalelei coming in to spell Lance in the second half. Veteran Taylor Heinicke will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

"I just want to get Trey Lance game experience," Harbaugh told reporters. "With his career and then in college, he doesn't have as much as most guys."

Lance, 24, was taken with the third overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State by the San Francisco 49ers. The native of Marshall, MN has appeared in 12 games over three seasons with the Niners and Dallas Cowboys, with whom he spent last season, starting five games. For his career, Lance has thrown for 1,063 yards on 81-for-143 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Uiagalelei, 24, spent 2024 at Florida State, having transferred from Oregon State where he played in 2023. The native of Inland Empire, CA played his first three collegiate seasons at Clemson.

The Chargers are coming off of an 11-6 season and a playoff appearance in Harbaugh's first season. They lost in the AFC wild-card round to the Houston Texans. The team opens the 2025 season on Sept. 5 at home to the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.