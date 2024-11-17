MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes, De'Von Achane ran for a score, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders 34-19 on Sunday to win their second straight game.

It was another strong victory for the Dolphins (4-6), who have not matched their offensive fireworks from last season but are coming off a gritty Monday night win over the Rams. The Raiders (2-8) lost their sixth straight game.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins down the field with long, methodical drives — three of them more than seven minutes — that all ended in scores, as Miami scored 30 points for the first time this season.

Tagovailoa completed 28 of 36 passes for 288 yards with touchdowns of 1 and 57 yards to tight end Jonnu Smith, and an 8-yard TD to receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill caught seven passes for 61 yards and has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season. Smith had a season-high 101 yards receiving.

The Raiders trailed 24-14 in the fourth quarter after Achane ran for a 2-yard score that added to his 17 carries for 73 yards.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew then moved the Raiders 80 yards down the field and found Ameer Abdullah, who capitalized on a missed open-field tackle by Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou, for a 10-yard TD catch.

Las Vegas blew a coverage on Miami's next drive, leaving Smith wide open for the long touchdown that ended the Raiders' hopes of snapping their losing streak.

Minshew completed 30 of 43 passes with 282 yards and one interception after being benched for Desmond Ridder in his previous outing against Cincinnati. Tight end Brock Bowers caught 13 passes for 126 yards.

Bowers caught a 23-yard TD late in the third quarter from Minshew, who hit running back Alexander Mattison for a 31-yard pickup earlier in the drive. The score made it 17-12 entering the fourth after a failed 2-point attempt, and it was the first touchdown that Miami's defense had allowed in its previous six quarters.

Las Vegas made significant changes to its coaching staff during its bye week in hopes of sparking its stagnant offense. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired along with the offensive line and quarterbacks coaches.

Sunday was a noticeable improvement under interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner. The Raiders scored on four of seven drives and converted eight of 14 third downs.

The Raiders punted on their opening drive, but Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell ran into punter AJ Cole and gave the Raiders a first down. Minshew led them down the field, and Daniel Carlson made a 27-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter.

One of the Raiders' biggest downfalls was that they could not stop the Dolphins' long drives, even when Miami started its first possession of the second half on its 3.

Tagovailoa led another lengthy drive — this one 14 plays and 97 yards — that ended in Hill's 8-yard TD catch. Achane had a 30-yard rush to set up a score that stretched Miami's lead late in the third.

The Dolphins converted eight of 12 third downs and scored on three of four trips inside the red zone.

Jalen Ramsey intercepted Minshew late in the fourth, which is the quarterback's 13th turnover of the season.

Injuries

Raiders: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) left in the second quarter and did not return. ... Mattison left with an ankle injury in the fourth.

Dolphins: RB Raheem Mostert left in the second quarter with a hip injury but returned in the second half.

Up next

Raiders: Host Denver next Sunday.

Dolphins: Host New England next Sunday.

