MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw a 25-yard touchdown pass and was sacked twice in his only action of the preseason, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-6 on Saturday night.

Mike Boone ran for a 7-yard touchdown for Miami (2-0-1), and Jacksonville’s Cam Little kicked field goals of 59 and 43 yards.

While the Jaguars (0-2-1) rested their starters, many of the Dolphins’ regulars played into the second quarter in the preseason finale for both teams.

“It felt good to get hit again,” Tagovailoa said. “Maybe that’s not what people want to hear, but as we’re getting ready and getting started to get back in the normal routine of what a season would feel like.”

Tagovailoa played the first three drives and sat after connecting with Malik Washington early in the second quarter to put Miami ahead 7-0. Washington caught Tagovailoa’s pass inside the 20-yard line, turned to the outside then shifted inside before sprinting to the end zone.

“If you need the game to go one way, you need people to start executing and make some plays together, and I thought the group did,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “Overall, the main thing is you want to see guys find a rhythm and finish a drive in the end zone.”

Tagovailoa completed 4 of 8 passes for 49 yards. After the TD, he connected with reserve tight end Pharaoh Brown for a 2-point conversion.

Zach Wilson replaced Tagovailoa and directed Miami’s second touchdown drive, which ended on Boone’s run with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter.

Rookie Quinn Ewers took over for Wilson in the fourth quarter and completed 7 of 8 passes for 66 yards.

The Jaguars finished with six sacks.

“I just told them I’m very proud to be their coach in terms of the way that these guys continue to compete — the effort, the physicality,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. “I thought they played, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, very well.”

Jacksonville drove to the Miami 30 with 2:06 remaining, but John Saunders Jr. intercepted Seth Henigan’s pass and returned it 52 yards.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders dressed but did not see the field. Punter Jake Bailey handled the kickoffs, and Miami went for 2 after each of its touchdowns.

McDaniel didn’t elaborate on why Sanders was sidelined but said the kicker would be ready for the season opener.

“We’ll see when he comes in (for treatment) but he wasn’t overly concerned for Week 1,” McDaniel said.

Bailey also came up short on a 51-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter.

Little kicked both field goals in the second quarter. His 59-yarder came as time expired.

Henigan finished 15 of 21 for 77 yards, and John Wolford went 3 of 5 for 25 yards as the Jaguars struggled all night to move the ball.

“Would’ve liked to get in the end zone with our group of guys,” Henigan said. “That didn’t happen, so that’s why we ultimately lost the game. Just lack of execution really.”

Washington’s opportunity

With five-time All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill unable to play in the preseason because of an undisclosed injury and Jaylen Waddle’s playing time limited, Washington continues to impress as he enters his second season with the Dolphins. He finished with three catches for 41 yards.

“Knowing that some guys might be out, we have to take measure of our opportunities,” Washington said. “You can’t let the opportunities slip by. You can’t not ready and not prepared for the opportunity.”

Henigan relishes the chance to play

Henigan acknowledged his long odds of making the roster and appreciated his heavy workload Saturday.

“It was amazing,” Henigan said. “It was a privilege to represent the Jacksonville Jaguars and just an honor to be in the NFL and have the opportunity to play, whether that’s a preseason game or in practice, whatever it may be. Just being able to represent the Jaguars and represent the name on the back of my jersey as well.”

Injuries

Dolphins linebacker Eugene Asante was tended to by trainers and limped off the field midway through the fourth quarter.

Up next

The Jaguars open their season by hosting Carolina on Sept. 7.

The Dolphins visit Indianapolis on Sept. 7 in their opener.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl