Theo Benedet, an undrafted free agent from Toronto, has entered the competition to start at left tackle for the Chicago Bears.

Per multiple reports, Benedet worked with the starting 11 in practice on Thursday, rotating reps with fourth-year veteran Braxton Jones. Ozzy Trapilo, who has also seen work in camp at left tackle, worked with the second unit at right tackle.

Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushnar spoke highly of Benedet, who played USports at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

"There's a lot of things to really like about Theo," Roushar told reporters on Thursday. "He's had probably as much improvement as any player we have in the group."

"With that, there's a lot of things for him to improve on and he knows that and we've gotta work on it."

Benedet signed with the Bears a year ago following a five-year stay with the Thunderbirds at UBC. Benedet was selected in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft, but chose to pursue an NFL career after receiving offers from 10 different teams, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Benedet only started playing football in Grade 10 in British Columbia, and now the journey to the NFL may be reaching a conclusion that would've been hard to imagine just 10 years ago.

"He is working his tail off," Roushar said of Benedet on Thursday. "He has put himself in a position to go compete for a job somewhere in this group."