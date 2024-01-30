Usher headlines Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show, joining many historic acts

The first Super Bowl played in Las Vegas will feature Usher as the headlining act in the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

While many will be tuning in to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to repeat as champions against the San Francisco 49ers, others will be tuning in to watch the vaunted halftime show.

You can watch Super Bowl LVIII and the halftime show LIVE across the TSN Network and CTV, with coverage running throughout the day.

Since the inaugural Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 1967, the halftime show has been through many iterations.

It wasn't until the 1990s it truly took off as its own phenomenon, when acts including Michael Jackson (1993) and New Kids on the Block (1991) performed, rather than the novel oddities - generally including tribute and marching bands - of the first 25 years.

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Great Super Bowl Halftime performances of years past

Beyonce (2013) - What has now become a normal part of Super Bowl Halftime Shows originated with Beyonce in 2013.

Her performance in New Orleans started with some of her top solo hits, including an instrumental version of "Run the World" followed by “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy” and “Independent Women.”

The act took off when former Destiny's Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined her for a three-song reunion. Group reunions have become the norm in Super Bowl Halftime Shows since, but it all started with Beyonce and Destiny's Child.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent (2022) - A performance that had a little bit of everything for fans of hip-hop at the turn of the century, and just enough of the new stuff to go with it.

It was the first Super Bowl Halftime Show to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg kicked off with "The Next Episode," Mary J. Blige was brilliant with "Family Affair," and Kendrick Lamar's performances of "M.A.A.D City" and "Alright" were instant classics.

Eminem finished his performance of his classic "Lose Yourself" by kneeling in an apparent show of support of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who used the gesture as an act of protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Prince (2007) - The king of Super Bowl Halftime performances was Prince at Dolphin Stadium in Miami.

He kicked off with a performance of Queen's "We Will Rock You," segued later on into covers of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" and CCR's "Proud Mary," but saved the best for last.

The show finished with, according to many, the best song in Super Bowl Halftime Show history, when Prince fittingly rocked his "Purple Rain" on the microphone and with a guitar solo under a rainy sky in Miami.

Expectations for Usher on Feb. 11

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z called Usher the ultimate “artist and showman.” Roc nation is co-producing the Halftime Show.

“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course,” he said of Usher, who released his debut self-titled album in 1994. In total, he’s released eight studio projects that were filled with hits including “U Got It Bad,” “U Remind Me,” “You Make Me Wanna,” “Nice & Slow” and “Love In This Club” with Jeezy.

“Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z continued. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. Hamish Hamilton returns as director. It’s the second collaboration between the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation.