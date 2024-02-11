Usher performs 'Caught Up' as first song at Super Bowl halftime show

Usher's Caught Up was the first song performed at Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

The song is from his 2004 album Confessions that also features megahits Confessions, Pt. II and Yeah!.

The rest of Usher's performance featured several other hits from the R&B singer's catalogue and included guest performances from Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris and H.E.R.

The eight-time Grammy winner took the stage at Allegiant Stadium with the San Francisco 49ers leading the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 after two quarters.

