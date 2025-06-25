Shaquill Griffin is back in the Pacific Northwest.

His management team announced Wednesday that the veteran cornerback had agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 29-year-old Griffin spent the first four seasons of his career with the team who originally took him with the 90th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Central Florida.

A native of St. Petersburg, Griffin spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in 17 games, recording 41 tackles and two interceptions.

A Pro Bowler with the Seahawks in 2019, Griffin has appeared in 109 games over eight seasons with the Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and Vikings.

In 106 career games, Griffin has recorded 407 tackles, a sack and nine picks.