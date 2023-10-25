Frank Clark is going back to where it all began.

The veteran defensive end is expected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, pending a physical, report the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Reunion: Free agent Frank Clark is, in fact, signing with the #Seahawks after he passes his physical today, per me and @TomPelissero. He'll sign to the 53-man roster and give a boost to their pass-rush. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023

The 30-year-old Clark spent the four seasons of his career with the Seahawks before a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won a pair of Super Bowls.

The Michigan product was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. In two games this season, Clark recorded a pair of tackles.

Originally taken with the 63rd overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft, Clark appeared in 62 games for the Seahawks, recording 136 tackles, 35.0 sacks and an interception.

During his four seasons with the Chiefs, Clark was named to three Pro Bowls.

The Seahawks (4-2) host the Cleveland Browns (4-2) on Sunday.