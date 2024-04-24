Veteran guard James Hurst announced his retirement on social media on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Hurst had one year remaining on a three-year, $9 million deal signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2021.

A native of Plainville, IN, Hurst spent the past three seasons with the Saints following seven years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hurst originally joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina.

He finishes his NFL career having appeared in 150 games, starting 95 of them, and six postseason contests.