Raheem Mostert is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The veteran running back tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he's signing a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the team.

Mostert, 32, was released by the Miami Dolphins last month.

A native of Smyrna Beach, FL, Mostert spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins. In 2024, he rushed for 278 yards on 85 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Mostert was a Pro Bowler in 2023 with the team, rushing for 1,012 yards and leading the league in rushing TDs with 18. It was Mostert's second stint with the Dolphins, having previously made his NFL debut with the team in 2015.

Undrafted out of Purdue, Mostert has appeared in 103 games over 10 seasons with the Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

For his career, Mostert has rushed for 3,791 yards on 759 carries with 34 TDs.