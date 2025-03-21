Brandin Cooks is going back to where it all started.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the veteran wide receiver is returning to the New Orleans Saints.

Cooks, 31, spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Saints, who originally selected him with the 20th overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.

The Stockton, CA native suited up for the Dallas Cowboys for the past two seasons. He appeared in 10 games in 2024, recording 26 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Having also played for the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, Cooks has reached the 1,000-yards receiving mark on six occasions, most recently in 2021.

For his career, Cooks has recorded 710 receptions for 9,532 yards and 60 TDs.