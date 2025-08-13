Veteran wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. continues to stay in shape and intends to continue his career this season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Beckham, 32, appeared in nine games last season with the Miami Dolphins, where he caught nine passes for 55 yards.

The former first-round draft pick had previously made stops with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams - who he helped win Super Bowl LVI - and the New York Giants.

Beckham's acrobatic catches as a rookie shot him to stardom immediately, as he made the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons in the league and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Injuries slowed Beckham after he caught 288 passes for 4,122 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns over his first three seasons. His next best season in the NFL came in his fifth year, when he finished with 1,052 yards and six touchdowns, and he exceeded 600 yards receiving in just two of eight seasons since the 2016 campaign.

Beckham starred for the Rams in the playoffs in 2021, catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before tearing his ACL in the game.

In his 11-year NFL career, the New Orleans native has 575 catches for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns over 119 games.