EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Dallas Turner was targeted in an alleged financial fraud scheme that cost him about $240,000, according to local authorities.

Sgt. Rich Evans confirmed Thursday that the Eagan police department was actively investigating the case, working toward criminal charges with multiple suspects identified. Only about $2,500 has been recovered so far, Evans said.

According to the search warrant affidavit obtained and first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Turner and his attorney contacted police in April. He said he received a call in February from an individual impersonating a banker who advised him to transfer money to two different businesses in order to prevent a theft attempt, the affidavit read. Turner later suspected the call was a scam after conferring with a family member.

Turner was drafted in the first round out of Alabama last year by the Vikings with the 17th overall pick. He was a backup edge rusher and had three sacks in 16 games.

