MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension on Friday, keeping his status in sync with head coach Kevin O'Connell's for the long term.

O'Connell's extension was done in January, following a 14-win season. Both Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell were hired in 2022 on four-year deals. The length of their new contracts was not released by the Vikings, who are 34-17 in the regular season since they arrived. They're 0-2 in the playoffs.

“Kwesi’s leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success,” owner and president Mark Wilf said in a statement distributed by the team. "His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O’Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”

The 43-year-old Adofo-Mensah, who has economics degrees from Princeton and Stanford and started his first career on Wall Street as a commodities trader and portfolio manager, entered the NFL in 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers as a research and development specialist. He was hired in 2020 as a vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns, before taking the job with the Vikings.

“This organization means so much to me, and I’ve always believed in what we’re building here. From the ownership to the incredible staff, there’s a true commitment to creating a winning culture with the goal of competing year in and year out," Adofo-Mensah said.

Over the last three seasons, 13 different players totaling 17 selections have been picked for the Pro Bowl.

The first draft under Adofo-Mensah's direction in 2022 was largely a bust for the Vikings, with only three of 10 players picked that year still with the team and only wide receiver Jalen Nailor, a sixth-rounder, playing a significant role. But wide receiver Jordan Addison, their 2023 first-round selection, is a rising star. The 2024 draft class might well be the most pivotal of his tenure, with 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy taking over as the starting quarterback this season following a knee injury that kept him off the field as a rookie.

The Vikings, after Adofo-Mensah and executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski led a series of decisions to let several long-time standouts go, cleared up ample salary cap space prior to the 2024 season preceding a productive wave of additions in free agency — highlighted by edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and linebacker Blake Cashman.

The Vikings went on an even bigger spending spree this spring, bringing in left guard Will Fries, center Ryan Kelly, defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

