Terry McLaurin's protracted contract negotiations with the Washington Commanders are finally at an end.

The 29-year-old wideout's tell ESPN's Adam Schefter that McLaurin and the team have come to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $96 million.

The deal ends McLaurin's hold-in and means he will be available for the team's Week 1 game with the New York Giants.

A native of Indianapolis, McLaurin heads into his seventh season out of Ohio State. He was originally taken with the 76th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft.

A two-time Pro Bowler, McLaurin has appeared in 97 career games, hauling in 460 receptions for 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns.