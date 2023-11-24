Jack Del Rio's time with the Washington Commanders is at its end.

The team dismissed its defensive coordinator on Friday.

Statement from Commanders’ HC Ron Rivera on today’s coaching changes: pic.twitter.com/asW0RkK9p5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2023

Defensive backs coach Brent Viselmeyer was also fired.

The moves come on the heels of the team's 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday to bring the team to 4-8 on the year.

Del Rio's defence has given up 3,175 yards this season and 28 touchdowns, both a league-worst.

The 60-year-old Del Rio was in his fourth year on the job.

Prior to working under Ron Rivera with the Commanders, Del Rio served as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003 to 2011) and Oakland Raiders (2015 to 2017). He also spent time on the coaching staffs of the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

As a player, Del Rio appeared in 160 games over 11 NFL seasons with the Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.