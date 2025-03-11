The Washington Commanders have dipped into the free-agent market to make a secondary addition.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the team has signed safety Will Harris to a two-year deal.

The deal for the 29-year-old Harris is worth up to $10 million over the two seasons.

A native of Suwanee, GA, Harris spent last season with the New Orleans Saints following five years with the Detroit Lions.

In 13 games in 2024, Harris recorded 74 tackles and an interception.

Originally taken with 81st overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Harris has 320 tackles, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 94 career games.