Matt Gay has landed with the Washington Commanders.

The veteran kicker's representation tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the veteran kicker has signed a one-year deal with the team.

His $4.25 million deal is is the most fully guaranteed money on a one-year deal for a kicker in NFL history.

A Pro Bowler in 2021, the 31-year-old Gay was released by the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month with two years remaining on his contract.

Gay appeared in 16 games this past season, hitting 31 of 37 field goals and all 33 of 33 extra points. All six of Gay's missed field-goal attempts were from more than 50 yards out.

A native of Orem, UT, Gay is 165-for-193 all-time in 90 games over six seasons with the Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.