Zach Ertz is reuniting with Kliff Kingsbury.

The Washington Commanders have signed the veteran tight end to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

It's a reunion for Ertz and Kliff Kingsbury, who got him a ton of targets in Arizona.

Kingsbury, the team's new offensive coordinator under Dan Quinn, previously served as Ertz's head coach with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ertz, 33, finished last season on the Detroit Lions practice roster after he was released by the Cardinals to pursue a deal with a playoff team.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ertz appeared in seven games last season, hauling in 27 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Originally taken with the 35th overall selection of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Stanford, Ertz spent the first eight-plus seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles with whom he won Super Bowl LII.

For his career, Ertz has 709 receptions for 7,434 yards and 46 TDs.