A pair of first-half touchdowns from both teams have knotted the score at 10-10 between the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two quarters of play in the NFC wild-card tilt.

After a 10-yard touchdown strike from Jayden Daniels to Dyami Brown pushed the Commanders’ lead to 10-3, the Buccaneers responded with a one-yard Mike Evans score with just 0:13 remaining in the second quarter.

Evans had five catches for 66 yards in the first half, while quarterback Baker Mayfield went 9-for-12 for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie running back Bucky Irving ran the ball six times for 17 yards, while Rachaad White took just a single carry for a one-yard gain.

Daniels, making his first playoff appearance after being selected with the second overall pick in this year’s draft, looked the part in the first half of his playoff debut.

The LSU product completed 11-of-16 attempts for 108 yards and a touchdown through the game’s first two quarters, while adding another 31 yards on the ground.

Receiver Terry McLaurin brought in four receptions for 62 yards, while half back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 17 yards on five carries.

Washington will get the football to begin the second half.