ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Terry McLaurin sat in front of a tent full of reporters and cameras after Wednesday’s practice and smiled broadly. The Washington Commanders wide receiver’s answer when asked if he received what he wanted in his newly signed contract extension explained his good mood.

“I did.”

McLaurin agreed to a three-year extension on Tuesday valued at up to $96 million, concluding an arduous negotiation. The 2024 second-team All-Pro skipped a mandatory minicamp in the spring, vented to reporters a week before training camp, turned a four-day holdout into a hold-in that extended throughout camp, and requested a trade. He was also placed on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury, though he is now cleared.

Even amid the uncertainty, McLaurin said he “knew I would end up where I’m supposed to be.”

On Monday, McLaurin entered the weight room, unaware that news of his extension had broken. He found out when 20 to 30 teammates congratulated him with a standing ovation.

“There’s no playbook or script on how to handle this situation,” said McLaurin, a 2019 third-round selection by Washington. “It’s definitely been a process, but I’m really happy to be back out here with my teammates. I’m very grateful to be part of this organization.”

Adam Peters experienced the turbulent stretch from his purview as Washington’s general manager. Peters said he didn’t watch the pre-camp video of McLaurin’s outspokenness, “but I heard he was frustrated.” Once the receiver began his hold-in, the executive said the two had several “great conversations” in his office.

“It wasn’t always easy,” Peters said. “We had a lot of bumps along the way.”

With McLaurin returning to practice, Washington seeks a smooth path ahead of the Sept. 7 opener against the New York Giants. The Commanders are coming off a stunning season with a 12-5 record and the franchise’s first NFC championship game appearance since 1991. The explosive combination of McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels fueled the surge.

McLaurin shone throughout his first five seasons despite a carousel of dicey quarterbacks and organizational drama. Hooking up with Daniels, the offensive rookie of the year, raised his production. McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, caught a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2024 while recording a fifth consecutive campaign with 1,000 receiving yards.

Discussion of McLaurin’s absence dominated local and national conversations. And it didn't help that Washington's other receivers labored through training camp and the preseason. Both Peters and McLaurin remained strident in their positions while maintaining respect for the other.

“I think deadlines prompt actions a lot of times," Peters said. “We wanted to do this with Terry.”

The new terms have McLaurin under contract through 2028.

Even during down moments, McLaurin maintained a positive outlook.

“I still found joy in the middle of the chaos,” he said.

The receiver’s signing capped a headline-generating offseason. Washington traded for five-time All-Pro offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, in addition to signing edge rusher Von Miller, the league’s active leader in sacks. Selecting offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round further bolstered the line tasked with protecting Daniels.

Peters said the staff felt “confident” enough with the team’s backfield options, including Austin Ekeler and seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, allowing him to trade running back Brian Robinson to San Francisco last week for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

“On paper, this team is stronger than we had last year,” Peters said. “That means nothing until you play the games, but I have so much confidence in the guys in the locker room. We’re just getting started.”

Washington’s other starting outside receiver, Noah Brown, also practiced Wednesday after a knee injury sidelined him for the vast majority of camp. Peters said the team will gauge McLaurin and Brown’s physical readiness over the remaining practices before hosting the Giants.

McLaurin, based on his own assessment, returned to practice with ease. After catching an over-the-shoulder pass from Daniels, he turned to the young quarterback and said, “It’s like riding a bike.”

Having a familiar face throwing him passes helps speed up the acclimation period.

“This is the first time in my career I’ve had the same (Week 1) quarterback two years in a row,” McLaurin noted. “That definitely helps.”

