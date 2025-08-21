Which rookie will be this year's breakout star in the NFL?

Another NFL season brings a new crop of talented and intriguing rookies to the professional ranks.

Many of the top players in this year’s rookie class were the best on their respective teams or even conferences in college a season ago. Now they’re set to play under the brightest lights in football as just another fish in a much bigger pond, needing to prove their worth all over again.

Despite the pressure and expectations, multiple players answer the call year in and year out with instant success and highlight worthy plays.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels had the most notable 2024 season as a first-year player, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the previously lowly Washington Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., among others, also made plenty of noise as rookies last season.

Let’s take a closer look at the rookie class of 2025 and who has potential to become a breakout star.

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +300

Cam Ward Titans

Let’s start with this year’s first overall pick: Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans.

Unlike the other quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ward is expected to be the No. 1 pivot on the depth chart entering Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

Will Levis would have given Ward some training camp competition, but underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder in July and will miss the entire 2025 season.

The 23-year-old Ward played with three schools during his college career, most notably with Miami last season, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record with 4,313 passing yards alongside 39 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 67.2 completion percentage.

With the potential of going first overall, Ward elected to sit out the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State, a game Miami would end up losing 42-41.

Ward tallied an impressive 18,137 yards and a Division 1 record 158 touchdowns over 57 games in his collegiate career.

The weeks leading up to the regular season have been a bit of roller coaster for Ward and company.

In preseason action, Ward hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass over two appearances. Elsewhere, Ward and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons got into a scuffle at practice earlier this week after Ward shoved and celebrated in front of Simmons following a touchdown.

Growing pains are inevitable for rookie quarterbacks and Ward should be no different especially with Tennessee’s lack of prolific offensive weapons. Calvin Ridley, 30, and Tyler Lockett, 32, will serve as Ward’s main targets at wide receiver.

Still, Ward has the potential to be a breakout star in his first season thanks to his raw talent.

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +250

Ashton Jeanty Las Vegas Raiders

Running back Ashton Jeanty is one of the major faces of a new era of Raiders football in Las Vegas.

The sixth overall pick out of Boise State joins a franchise with a new head coach in Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll and a new veteran quarterback in Geno Smith.

Jeanty’s strength and ability to break tackles led to a historic collegiate season in 2024, recording 2,601 yards rushing with 29 touchdowns on an incredible 374 carries. Jeanty was just 28 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders’ single season rushing record of 2,628 set in 1988 with Oklahoma State.

A heavy workload could be in Jeanty’s Vegas future as well.

Carroll called Marshawn Lynch’s number as often as he could during his time with the Seattle Seahawks and might do the same with Jeanty after showing what he’s capable of at Boise State.

If the Raiders offensive line shows improvement from a season ago, Jeanty has a real shot of being the first running back to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Jeanty is on the odds-on favourite to win the award entering the season.

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +900

Omarion Hampton Chargers

Omarion Hampton, selected 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, is another running back with the potential of having a significant rookie season.

The 22-year-old power rusher is coming off back-to-back strong seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels, recording 1,660 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns in 2024.

Like all backs, Hampton will need help from his offensive line, one that struggled last season, playing a part in Los Angeles’ 32-12 playoff drubbing by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Hampton entered camp behind Najee Harris on the depth chart after joining the Chargers this off-season from the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Harris sustained an eye injury during a fireworks incident on the Fourth of July, potentially leaving the door open for Hampton to get more playing time.

If Hampton see a lot of early touches to start the season, the potential for big time numbers is there for the rookie.

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +1000

Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars

Probably the most intriguing name from this year’s draft class is two-way star Travis Hunter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the cornerback-wide receiver dual threat with the second overall pick this spring following a prolific two-year stint under Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver while adding four interceptions in 13 games on defence which was enough to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Some question whether Hunter will be a two-way player in the NFL or end up focusing on just one side of the ball due to the added rigors and responsibilities of pro football.

It appears the Jags, for now at least, are ready to give the 22-year-old that opportunity with plenty of time playing both offence and defence during training camp as well as the first preseason game.

Hunter missed Saturday's tilt against the New Orleans Saints with an upper-body injury.

Receiver appears to be the position Hunter will focus on if the Jaguars eventually feel two positions is too much for the rookie to handle.

Jacksonville has missed the playoffs in each of the past two season, finishing with a 3-14 showing in 2024. Hunter could provide the spark the Jags need to be a playoff contender once again.

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +1200

Tetairoa McMillan Panthers

Selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers, 6-foot-5 receiver Tetairoa McMillan is another offensive talent with a chance to breakout in 2025.

The Arizona product recorded 213 catches with 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns over three years in college and was the second receiver taken in the year’s NFL Draft following Travis Hunter.

McMillan’s rookie numbers will likely come down to the productivity of third year quarterback Bryce Young, who earned four wins in 2024 after a disastrous two-win season in his rookie campaign of 2023.

If Young can’t find a way to take a step forward, McMillan will find it difficult to put up significant numbers.

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +2700

Colston Loveland Bears

Colston Loveland might be a longshot to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but still has an opportunity to play a pivotal role in the Chicago Bears’ offence this season after he was selected 10th overall as the first tight end in the draft.

The 6-foot-6 Michigan product had 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Wolverines.

Loveland joins a Bears offence led by sophomore pivot Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson, who coached the Detroit Lions’ elite offence for three seasons before taking the job in Chicago.

The 21-year-old had off-season shoulder surgery, but appears ready to go for Week 1 after recording two catches and 26 yards during a preseason blowout against the Bills.

As fate would have it, the first and only time a tight end won the OROY award was in 1961 when Bears great and hall of famer Mike Ditka accomplished the feat.

Odds to win DROY via FanDuel: +185

Abdul Carter New York Giants

On the defensive side of the ball, edge rusher Abdul Carter is favoured to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Selected third overall by the New York Giants out of Penn State, Carter gave opposing quarterbacks plenty of trouble last season in college, recording 24 tackles for a loss, including 12 sacks, on his way to being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Already featuring strong rushers in Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York’s defensive line will get a bump with Carter’s addition as the 21-year-old has the potential to emerge as one of the most impactful rookies in this year’s class.

Honorable Mention

TreVeyon Henderson (RB – New England Patriots)

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +1200

Drafted in the second round, 38th overall.

144 rush attempts for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 with Ohio State.

Emeka Egbuka (WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +1600

Drafted 19th overall.

81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 with Ohio State.

Tyler Warren (TE - Indianapolis Colts)

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +2200

Drafted 14th overall.

104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 with Penn State.

Matthew Golden (WR – Green Bay Packers)

Odds to win OROY via FanDuel: +2200

Drafted 23rd overall.

58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 with Texas.