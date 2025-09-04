Last week, Amari Cooper said he had "unfinished business" that led him to re-signing with the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of training camp.

That business is now seemingly finished. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the wide receiver has informed the team of his decision to retire.

Cooper, 31, spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the team, then the Oakland Raiders, after being taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys midway through the 2018 season.

A native of Miami, Cooper split last season between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. He appeared in a combined 14 games, hauling in 44 catches on 85 targets for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Cooper appeared in 154 games over 10 seasons with the Bills, Browns, Cowboys and Raiders.

He finishes his career with 711 receptions for 10,033 yards and 64 TDs.